Mongolia Launches Campaign To Promote Domestic Products Ahead Of Lunar New Year

ULAN BATOR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2020 ) :The Mongolian government on Monday launched a national campaign to promote domestic products ahead of the traditional White Moon festival or the Lunar New Year.

The campaign entitled "Let's give domestic products" aims to stimulate sales of domestic products and reduce the outflow of currencies during the national public holiday, the Ministry of food, Agriculture and Light Industry said in a statement, urging citizens to buy domestic products as gifts in the Lunar New Year.

During the month-long campaign, the ministry and domestic manufactures will provide people with information on traditional and social media.

The White Moon, the most important holiday in Mongolia, symbolizes the start of spring and the end of winter. The festival falls on Feb. 23 this year.

Mongolians spend an average of 357.3 billion Mongolian tugriks (132 million U.S. Dollars) annually to buy imported products as gifts in the Lunar New Year, according to the country's National Statistics Office. (1 U.S. Dollar = 2,706.2 Mongolian tugriks).

