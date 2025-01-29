Open Menu

Mongolia To Resume Spring Horse Racing

January 29, 2025

ULAN BATOR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2025) The Mongolian government has decided to resume spring horse racing, granting provincial and local authorities full autonomy over organizing the traditional sport.

"The government has decided to transfer all rights to organize sports and cultural activities to provincial and local authorities," Deputy Prime Minister Sainbuyan Amarsaikhan said at a press conference following Wednesday's regular cabinet meeting.

Under the new regulation, provincial and local administrations will be able to arrange spring horse races starting March 1 independently.

To enhance safety, child jockeys must be at least 12 years old and wear protective helmets and clothing.

In 2018, the government banned horse racing from Nov. 1 to May 1 due to concerns over child jockeys' health and safety, as well as the heightened risks associated with racing in harsh winter and spring conditions.

