Mongolian Prime Minister Urges Population to Remain Calm Amid Mass Protests

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2022) Mongolian Prime Minister Oyun-Erdene Luvsannamsrai addressed the nation on Wednesday, urging people to remain calm amid ongoing protests and pledging an investigation into the alleged coal theft that triggered the unrest.

Mass protests continued in Mongolia for several days in connection with media reports about the embezzlement of coal worth $1.8 billion. The last riot with participation of several thousands took place in front of the Government Palace in the capital city of Ulaanbaatar on Monday. Protesters were also present on the square on Tuesday, but in much smaller numbers.

"We are working to conduct an investigation as soon as possible.

We ask you to remain calm," the prime minister said.

The Mongolian government, through its diplomatic channels, has asked China to join the investigation into the coal case, according to the Mongolian justice minister. Mongolia sends about 86% of its exports to China, with over half of this volume being coal.

The amount of coal exported from Mongolia differs from the amount received by China, the CentralAsia news portal reported on Monday. Beijing has reportedly executed the officials involved in the coal theft scheme and handed over information on Mongolian politicians that benefited from it to Ulaanbaatar.