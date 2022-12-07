UrduPoint.com

Mongolian Prime Minister Urges Population To Remain Calm Amid Mass Protests

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 07, 2022 | 03:30 PM

Mongolian Prime Minister Urges Population to Remain Calm Amid Mass Protests

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2022) Mongolian Prime Minister Oyun-Erdene Luvsannamsrai addressed the nation on Wednesday, urging people to remain calm amid ongoing protests and pledging an investigation into the alleged coal theft that triggered the unrest.

Mass protests continued in Mongolia for several days in connection with media reports about the embezzlement of coal worth $1.8 billion. The last riot with participation of several thousands took place in front of the Government Palace in the capital city of Ulaanbaatar on Monday. Protesters were also present on the square on Tuesday, but in much smaller numbers.

"We are working to conduct an investigation as soon as possible.

We ask you to remain calm," the prime minister said.

The Mongolian government, through its diplomatic channels, has asked China to join the investigation into the coal case, according to the Mongolian justice minister. Mongolia sends about 86% of its exports to China, with over half of this volume being coal.

The amount of coal exported from Mongolia differs from the amount received by China, the CentralAsia news portal reported on Monday. Beijing has reportedly executed the officials involved in the coal theft scheme and handed over information on Mongolian politicians that benefited from it to Ulaanbaatar.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Exports China Beijing Ulaanbaatar Mongolia Media From Government Billion

Recent Stories

UVAS Student Mr Muhammad Umar Javed conferred for ..

UVAS Student Mr Muhammad Umar Javed conferred for ‘Prime Minister Flood Heroes ..

35 minutes ago
 Smog issue: Schools, offices to remain close for a ..

Smog issue: Schools, offices to remain close for additional two days a week

42 minutes ago
 PITB Develops 500+ Websites for various Punjab Gov ..

PITB Develops 500+ Websites for various Punjab Government Departments

3 hours ago
 Imran Riaz comes down hard upon PML-Q leader Chaud ..

Imran Riaz comes down hard upon PML-Q leader Chaudhary Moonis Elahi on Twitter

4 hours ago
 PM urges world to take note of rising religious ha ..

PM urges world to take note of rising religious hatred in India

5 hours ago
 LHC disposes of contempt plea against Asad Umar

LHC disposes of contempt plea against Asad Umar

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.