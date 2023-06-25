Open Menu

Montana FWP Says To Avoid Parts Of Yellowstone River After Bridge Collapses With Train

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 25, 2023 | 12:10 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2023) People near the Yellowstone River in the US state of Montana should avoid the water in certain areas around the site of a bridge collapse and train derailment that may have sent contaminants downstream, Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) said on Saturday.

"A train derailment into the Yellowstone River ... has led to the closure of parts of the Yellowstone and Stillwater Rivers," Montana FWP said in a statement via Twitter. "From Twin Bridges Road to Buffalo Mirage Fishing Access Site, the public should avoid the water due to potential contaminants."

Portions of the waterways have also been closed to boaters and floaters, Montana FWP said, adding that officials will update closures as necessary.

Montana FWP shared images of the site, where it appears a bridge collapsed and a train derailed into the Yellowstone River, including several tankers.

Montana state officials are standing by to support as Montana Rail LInk and county officials assess their needs, Governor Greg Gianforte said in a statement.

US Congressman for Montana Matt Rosendale likewise said in a statement that he is tracking the situation and has been in contact with local, state and Federal officials.

There appears to be no immediate threat at this time, but the public is nevertheless urged to avoid the areas around the train bridge, Rosendale said.

Water treatment facilities in the nearby towns of Laurel, Billings and Lockwood have been shut down, Rosendale also said, urging residents in those areas to conserve water.

