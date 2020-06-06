UrduPoint.com
More And More Russians Want To Leave US Amid Violent Protests - Foreign Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sat 06th June 2020 | 04:30 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th June, 2020) The number of Russians, who want to return from the United States, is permanently increasing amid the violent protests and riots in the North American country, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told the Parlamentskaya Gazeta newspaper.

"You cannot even imagine how big the demand for flights from the United States is. I have recently talked to our compatriots in Miami, they say only one thing: give one more flight. The number of those willing to leave [the United States] is rising every day, I can understand them," Zakharova said.

She added that two weeks ago, many Russians wanted to leave the United States because of the spread of COVID-19 in the country, while now the main reason is the massive protests.

The United States has been facing violent protests and riots since last week following the death of an African American man, George Floyd, in police custody.

A video of the arrest showed a white police officer pressing his knee onto Floyd's neck for at least eight minutes while the African American man lied handcuffed on his stomach, repeatedly saying he could not breathe. The incident sparked protests against police violence and racism in various cities across the US and in other countries.

