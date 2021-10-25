UrduPoint.com

More Intense Diplomacy On Iran, Nuclear Deal Coming In Next Days, Weeks - US Envoy

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2021) There will be more intense diplomacy regarding Iran and the nuclear agreement with that country in the coming days and weeks, US Special Envoy for Iran Robert Malley said on Monday.

