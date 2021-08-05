UrduPoint.com

Moscow Appreciates Ankara's Stand On S-400, Maintains Contact To Boost Defense Cooperation

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 05th August 2021 | 11:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th August, 2021) Moscow appreciates Turkey's position on the purchase of S-400 anti-aircraft missile systems and sees significant potential for boosting defense cooperation with Ankara, as relevant departments are already in contact on this issue, Russian Foreign Ministry's Fourth European Department Director Yuri Pilipson said in an interview with Sputnik.

"We register with satisfaction the progressive expansion of the Russian-Turkish partnership on a wide range of issues of mutual interest. Defense cooperation is no exception. Implementation of joint projects, primarily the supply of the first regiment of the S-400 Triumf anti-aircraft missile system to Ankara in 2019 shows our countries' determination to comprehensively strengthen cooperation in this area.

We see a significant potential for this," Pilipson said.

"We appreciate the position of our Turkish partners who are acting in accordance with the national tasks of ensuring defense capability despite overt external pressure," Pilipson stressed.

Asked about the timing of Ankara's purchase of the second S-400 regiment, the diplomat explained that "relevant departments are in contact on further development of our defense cooperation."

"Let the experts work with peace of mind, there is no need to hurry," Pilipson concluded.

