Moscow-Bound Plane With Expelled Russian Diplomats Departs From Czech Republic

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 19th April 2021 | 10:16 PM

A Moscow-bound airplane with expelled Russian diplomats and their family members aboard departed from the Czech Republic on Monday, according to the Czech Television's broadcast from the Vaclav Havel Airport in Prague

Overall, 62 people left the Czech Republic, including 28 children.

The Czech Republic on Saturday announced the expulsion of 18 Russian diplomats on suspicion of being officers of Russia's special services. They were obliged to leave the country within 48 hours starting from Monday. Prague explained that the move was prompted by "a reasonable suspicion" that Russian military intelligence officers had something to do with the October 2014 explosion at an ammunition depot in the town of Vrbetice. Moscow has responded to Prague by expelling 20 Czech diplomats.

