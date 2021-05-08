UrduPoint.com
Moscow Concerned Over Tensions In East Jerusalem, Calls For Deescalation

Sat 08th May 2021

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2021) Russia is concerned about the rising tensions in East Jerusalem and calls on all sides in the conflict to refrain from actions that could lead to an escalation of violence, the foreign ministry said on Saturday.

The unrest in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood of East Jerusalem has been ongoing for several days over an Israeli court's decision to evict several Palestinian families from the area. On Friday, violence continued in the neighborhood and near the Temple Mount. The Red Crescent said that 205 Palestinians had been injured in clashes with Israeli forces.

"Moscow is deeply concerned with the recent developments. We strongly condemn attacks on civilians. We call on all sides to refrain from any steps that can lead to further escalation of violence," the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry also reiterated Moscow's consistent position, reflected in relevant UN Security Council resolutions, that the expropriation of land and property, as well as establishing of Israeli settlements in the occupied Palestinian territories, including East Jerusalem, are illegal.

"Such actions violate the international law and hinder the peaceful settlement based on the creation of two states, Palestine and Israel, coexisting in peace and security within the 1967 borders," the ministry stated.

In light of the events in East Jerusalem, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas called on the UN to convene a Security Council meeting.

