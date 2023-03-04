MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2023) Moscow strongly condemns all attempts by London to hold Russia responsible for what happened in Salisbury and insists on the objective investigation of the incident, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a statement released on the 5th anniversary of the Salisbury poisoning attack.

"We strongly condemn all attempts by London to hold Moscow responsible for what happened in Salisbury. We insist on a professional, objective, and unbiased investigation of the incident. We intend to continue to consistently seek to establish the truth against the backdrop of obvious inconsistencies in the UK position. We will continue to demand comprehensive official information from the UK authorities, as well as fulfillment of their international legal obligations in terms of providing consular access to our fellow citizens," Zakharova said.

Zakharova noted that the UK government used the situation in Salisbury to deliberately complicate bilateral relations between the two countries.

"We would like to remind you again that despite Russia's numerous appeals and calls for a responsible dialogue, London still refuses to discuss and jointly investigate this incident, as a result of which Russian citizens suffered," Zakharova added.

Russian military intelligence officer Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia were found unconscious on a bench at a shopping center in the UK city of Salisbury in March 2018. London qualified the case as poisoning with a military-grade nerve agent, adding that Moscow was involved in the incident ” an allegation refuted by Russia.