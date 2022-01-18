Moscow Confirms Lavrov-Blinken Phone Conversation on Tuesday

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken held a phone conversation on Tuesday, the Russian Foreign Ministry told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2022) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken held a phone conversation on Tuesday, the Russian Foreign Ministry told Sputnik.

Earlier in the day, the US State Department said that Blinken held a phone conversation with Lavrov.

"Yes," the ministry said when asked if the phone talk took place but did not provide any details.