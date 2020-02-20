Moscow Court Authorizes Arrest of US Citizen in Bribery Case

Moscow's Basmanny Court on Thursday authorized the arrest of US citizen Gene Spector for two months on suspicion of being a bribery intermediary, a Sputnik corespondent reported from the courtroom

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th February, 2020) Moscow's Basmanny Court on Thursday authorized the arrest of US citizen Gene Spector for two months on suspicion of being a bribery intermediary, a Sputnik corespondent reported from the courtroom.

"The court decided to satisfy the petition of investigators and choose a preventive measure in respect of Mr. Spector in the form of detention for two months, until April 19," the judge announced.

Spector, a venture investment director in a pharmaceutical company, is charged with a crime against public service, and could face up to 10 years in prison.

Spector was born in Russia and has been residing in St. Petersburg for the last five years.