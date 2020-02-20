UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moscow Court Authorizes Arrest Of US Citizen In Bribery Case

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 20th February 2020 | 10:16 PM

Moscow Court Authorizes Arrest of US Citizen in Bribery Case

Moscow's Basmanny Court on Thursday authorized the arrest of US citizen Gene Spector for two months on suspicion of being a bribery intermediary, a Sputnik corespondent reported from the courtroom

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th February, 2020) Moscow's Basmanny Court on Thursday authorized the arrest of US citizen Gene Spector for two months on suspicion of being a bribery intermediary, a Sputnik corespondent reported from the courtroom.

"The court decided to satisfy the petition of investigators and choose a preventive measure in respect of Mr. Spector in the form of detention for two months, until April 19," the judge announced.

Spector, a venture investment director in a pharmaceutical company, is charged with a crime against public service, and could face up to 10 years in prison.

Spector was born in Russia and has been residing in St. Petersburg for the last five years.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Company St. Petersburg April From Court

Recent Stories

ISNR Abu Dhabi concludes local roadshow

18 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler receives &#039;Arab Writers’ Union ..

19 minutes ago

Albanian President Calls for Mass Protest on March ..

2 minutes ago

US Sanctions 5 Iranian Officials for Vetting Candi ..

2 minutes ago

Sergeant Gone AWOL With Firearms in South of Kazak ..

2 minutes ago

Petrofac awarded US$40 million project by Sharjah ..

33 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.