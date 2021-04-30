UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moscow Does Not Obstruct US Media Activities In Russia - Foreign Ministry

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Fri 30th April 2021 | 05:40 PM

Moscow Does Not Obstruct US Media Activities in Russia - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2021) Moscow does not obstruct the activities of journalists in Russia and welcomes the work of US media outlets in the country, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Friday amid Washington's threats over the Radio Free Europe.

US State Department spokesperson Ned price said on Thursday that Washington will respond if Russia shuts down Radio Free Europe.

"There is no talk of any obstruction to the work of journalists in Russia ” the American authorities should not deceive anyone by spreading such disinformation. As before, we welcome the professional activities of the American media in our country, since we sincerely believe that media pluralism is an integral element of a full-fledged democratic society. We expect them to comply with the simple requirements of Russian legislation," Zakharova wrote on her Facebook page.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Europe Washington Facebook Price Media

Recent Stories

PM admits he made mistakes in the past

24 minutes ago

Mohammad Yousaf shares secret of Babar Azamâ€™s su ..

41 minutes ago

Safi leads Moroccan one-two on closing night of 20 ..

45 minutes ago

Effective mechanism in place to monitor edible ite ..

17 minutes ago

SSP Sukkur orders to monitor Corona SOPs

17 minutes ago

President Dr Arif Alvi for strict adherence to COV ..

17 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.