Moscow Does Not Obstruct US Media Activities in Russia - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2021) Moscow does not obstruct the activities of journalists in Russia and welcomes the work of US media outlets in the country, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Friday amid Washington's threats over the Radio Free Europe.

US State Department spokesperson Ned price said on Thursday that Washington will respond if Russia shuts down Radio Free Europe.

"There is no talk of any obstruction to the work of journalists in Russia ” the American authorities should not deceive anyone by spreading such disinformation. As before, we welcome the professional activities of the American media in our country, since we sincerely believe that media pluralism is an integral element of a full-fledged democratic society. We expect them to comply with the simple requirements of Russian legislation," Zakharova wrote on her Facebook page.