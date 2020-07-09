Moscow Mayor Sobyanin Announces Slew of Restrictions to Be Lifted Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2020) The mandatory mask regime on the streets of Moscow will be lifted from July 13, but the requirement for social distance remains, the Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said in his blog.

"From July 13, 2020 ... When they are on the streets, citizens are encouraged to use masks, respirators or other respiratory protection equipment. The mandatory mask regime on the streets will be canceled," the statement said.

The mayor specified that it will continue to be necessary to use masks and gloves in public transport, medical facilities, shops and other public places.

"The requirements for maintaining social distance are also preserved," the mayor noted.

Educational facilities, businesses in all forms, amusement parks other places of leisure will be allowed to open from Monday as well.

According to Sobyanin, the epidemiological situation in the Russian capital has improved, with about a quarter of the number of coronavirus patients in hospitals today than at the peak in early May.

The next round of restrictions lifting will take place on August 1.