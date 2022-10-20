UrduPoint.com

Moscow Open For Dialogue With US On Deescalation, Arms Control - Russian Foreign Ministry

Faizan Hashmi Published October 20, 2022 | 04:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2022) Moscow is open for dialogue with the United States on deescalation anf arms control, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova saidf on Thursday.

Commenting on Assistant Secretary for the Bureau of Arms Control Mallory Stewart's statement this week that the US is ready to quickly start talks on a new arms control framework to replace the New START Treaty when it expires in 2026, the diplomat said that such remarks are not supported by substantive appeals via working channels and only pursue propaganda purposes.

"At the same time, Russia is invariably required in the spirit of goodwill to demonstrate its readiness to resume cooperation with the United States ... In principle, we remain open to dialogue with Washington on deescalation, maintaining strategic stability and risk reduction measures, including using arms control tools, but this is possible only on the basis of equality and respect for the interests of our country," Zakharova told reporter.

