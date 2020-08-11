UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moscow Platform Demands Future Rounds Of Syrian Constitutional Committee Be In Damascus

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 11th August 2020 | 06:23 PM

Moscow Platform Demands Future Rounds of Syrian Constitutional Committee Be in Damascus

The proceedings of the Syrian Constitutional Committee (SCC), which is scheduled to convene later in August, should be moved from the Swiss city of Geneva to Damascus, Qadri Jamil, the leader of the Syrian opposition's Popular Front for Change and Liberation and head of the Moscow Platform, said at an online press conference on Tuesday

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th August, 2020) The proceedings of the Syrian Constitutional Committee (SCC), which is scheduled to convene later in August, should be moved from the Swiss city of Geneva to Damascus, Qadri Jamil, the leader of the Syrian opposition's Popular Front for Change and Liberation and head of the Moscow Platform, said at an online press conference on Tuesday.

"We reiterate our proposal and ask once again our opposition colleagues and the regime to reconsider their negative reaction to the idea of transferring work of the Syrian Constitutional Committee from Geneva to Damascus," Jamil said.

The Moscow Platform head called on the United Nations and the guarantors of the Syrian peace process, which includes Russia and Turkey, to ensure the safety of the proceedings should the SCC move to Damascus.

"You can start working abroad, you can appoint members of the committee abroad, but its work must take place domestically.

We demand that future meetings are held in Syria and do not see any obstacles to do so. We also ask the guarantors and the UN to ensure safety," he said.

In late July, the UN special envoy for Syria, Geir Pedersen, announced that the third session of the SCC would be held on August 24 in Geneva. Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia welcomed the announcement and reiterated Moscow's intention to support intra-Syrian dialogue.

The SCC met for the first time this past October. The 150-member body, containing an equal number of representatives from the government, opposition, and civil society, was established to draft a new constitution for Syria within the ongoing UN-backed peace process.

Related Topics

United Nations Syria Moscow Russia Turkey Civil Society Damascus Geneva July August October From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Integrated Transport Centre highlights mid-2020 ac ..

11 minutes ago

Modon Properties signs long-term lease agreement w ..

11 minutes ago

Hadiqa Kiani thanks fans and friends over birthday ..

17 minutes ago

Sharjah Museums Authority launches digital program ..

26 minutes ago

‘Stay strong, we will bounce back Pakistan Zinda ..

31 minutes ago

Sheikh Zayed Book Award announces new committee me ..

41 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.