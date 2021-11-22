Russia handed over to Lebanon satellite images related to the 2020 explosion of the port of Beirut, Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2021) Russia handed over to Lebanon satellite images related to the 2020 explosion of the port of Beirut, Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday.

"At the request of the Lebanese government, we handed over satellite images prepared by Roscosmos today.

We hope it will help in investigating the causes of this Incident (explosion in the port of Beirut)," the Russian foreign minister said at a press conference with his Lebanese counterpart Abdallah Bouhabib.

the Lebanese foreign minister, in his turn, expressed gratitude to Russia for providing satellite images, and assured that this data will allow to conduct a fair investigation of the case.