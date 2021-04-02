UrduPoint.com
Moscow Receives Invitation For Putin To Take Part In US-Initiated Climate Summit - Kremlin

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 02nd April 2021 | 03:32 PM

Moscow has received an invitation for Russian President Vladimir Putin to participate in a climate summit organized by the United States, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday, adding that no other details are available at the moment

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2021) Moscow has received an invitation for Russian President Vladimir Putin to participate in a climate summit organized by the United States, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday, adding that no other details are available at the moment.

The White House has confirmed earlier that US President Joe Biden has invited 40 global leaders to the online summit on climate, which will be held from April 22-23.

"Yes, indeed, the invitation has been received. But at the same time, there are no details. Now, through diplomatic channels, through our embassy in Washington and through the American embassy here in Moscow, we are trying to find out the details: how this will happen, who will take part there, and so on," Peskov told reporters.

