Moscow Says Czech Government Is Unable to Find Out What Happened at Ammunition Depots

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2021) Seven years were not enough for the Czech government to find out what actually happened when explosions hit an ammunition depot, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, noted on Tuesday.

On Saturday, Czech Foreign Minister Jan Hamacek announced the expulsion of 18 Russian diplomats on suspicion of being officers of Russia's special services. Prime Minister Andrej Babis explained that the move was prompted by "a reasonable suspicion" that Russian military intelligence officers had something to do with the October 2014 blasts at an ammunition depot in the town of Vrbetice that killed two Czech nationals.

"Our team was trying to understand, colleagues helped me to figure it out.

The [Russian] embassy in Prague helped me, we were all trying to understand what actually happened with the blasts, with the depots in the Czech Republic ... Seven years passed, and the official Czech authorities have not managed to find out who is to blame, they cannot even say what actually happened there," Zakharova said on Vesti FM radio station.

According to the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, there are nearly no official materials in the case. Zakharova slammed the investigation as "mental disability."

Zakharova also expressed the belief that the Czech government "brought shame upon itself' in full view of the global community, when it made claims about Russia's responsibility for the incidents.