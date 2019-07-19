Moscow Says Holding Closed Consultations on MH17 Crash With Netherlands

Russia and the Netherlands continue their dialogue on the 2014 crash of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 in the east of Ukraine and are currently holding consultations in closed regime, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko told reporters on Friday

"Consultations continue, but we have agreed that they will remain confidential," Grushko said, when asked whether Russian and the Netherlands were engaged in consultations on the matter.

The airplane, which was en route from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur, crashed near the city of Donetsk in eastern Ukraine on July 17, 2014. All 298 people on board died. The Dutch-led Joint Investigation Team announced in June the Names of four people, three Russians and one Ukrainian, suspected of being involved in the incident. Russia refuted the accusations.