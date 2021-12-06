UrduPoint.com

Moscow Sees US Attempts To Undermine Russia, India Cooperation On S-400 Systems - Lavrov

Muhammad Irfan 24 minutes ago Mon 06th December 2021 | 04:03 PM

Moscow Sees US Attempts to Undermine Russia, India Cooperation on S-400 Systems - Lavrov

Moscow sees Washington's attempts to undermine cooperation between Russia and India on the S-400 air defense systems, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2021) Moscow sees Washington's attempts to undermine cooperation between Russia and India on the S-400 air defense systems, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday.

Lavrov said that the S-400 deal between Moscow and New Delhi is "of very great practical importance for India's defense capabilities".

"So far, everything is going according to plan. The agreements are being implemented.

We see attempts on the part of the United States to undermine such cooperation and to impose on India the purchase of its own weapons and follow American ideas about how this region should develop," Lavrov said following the 2+2 format meeting between Russia and India.

The Russian top diplomat added that India has "clearly explained that they are a sovereign country and they will decide for themselves whose weapons to buy and whose partners to choose."

Related Topics

India Moscow Russia Washington New Delhi Buy United States Top

Recent Stories

9th Pan Arab Human Genetics Conference to kick off ..

9th Pan Arab Human Genetics Conference to kick off tomorrow

12 minutes ago
 Pak Army aviation helicopter crashes at Siachin: I ..

Pak Army aviation helicopter crashes at Siachin: ISPR

14 minutes ago
 Kamyab Jawan nation's biggest talent hunt programm ..

Kamyab Jawan nation's biggest talent hunt programme: Farrukh Habib

13 minutes ago
 Khusro Bakhtyar assures Coca-Cola company for sup ..

Khusro Bakhtyar assures Coca-Cola company for support

13 minutes ago
 Almost 75% of Germans Support COVID-19 Restriction ..

Almost 75% of Germans Support COVID-19 Restrictions for Unvaccinated - Poll

13 minutes ago
 man killed on road in sargodha

Man killed on road in sargodha

13 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.