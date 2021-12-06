Moscow Sees US Attempts to Undermine Russia, India Cooperation on S-400 Systems - Lavrov

Moscow sees Washington's attempts to undermine cooperation between Russia and India on the S-400 air defense systems, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday

Lavrov said that the S-400 deal between Moscow and New Delhi is "of very great practical importance for India's defense capabilities".

"So far, everything is going according to plan. The agreements are being implemented.

We see attempts on the part of the United States to undermine such cooperation and to impose on India the purchase of its own weapons and follow American ideas about how this region should develop," Lavrov said following the 2+2 format meeting between Russia and India.

The Russian top diplomat added that India has "clearly explained that they are a sovereign country and they will decide for themselves whose weapons to buy and whose partners to choose."