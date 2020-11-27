UrduPoint.com
Moscow To Open 12 New CT Centers For COVID-19 Patients - Deputy Mayor

A further 12 computerized tomography (CT) centers will open in Moscow to serve patients who have tested positive for COVID-19, Anastasia Rakova, the deputy mayor of the Russian capital, said on Friday, adding that paramedics will also be issued with antiviral drugs to deliver during home visits

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th November, 2020) A further 12 computerized tomography (CT) centers will open in Moscow to serve patients who have tested positive for COVID-19, Anastasia Rakova, the deputy mayor of the Russian capital, said on Friday, adding that paramedics will also be issued with antiviral drugs to deliver during home visits.

"At present, clinics and outpatient care facilities are under a special load. We have taken a number of measures aimed at strengthening outpatient facilities. Firstly, we have decided to open an additional 12 new CT centers. They will provide care, including full diagnostic services and the dispatch of medication, to patients around the clock who have tested positive for the coronavirus disease," Rakova said at a press briefing.

The deputy mayor added that paramedics will also be issued with antiviral drugs to give to patients with COVID-19 if the need arises.

"It has also been decided to give antiviral drugs to on-call paramedics as well. In the case of when a person refuses hospitalization, or their condition does not require hospitalization, paramedics can issue the drugs in order to reduce the time for treatment to be delivered and also not to waste time waiting for a doctor from a clinic to arrive," Rakova stated.

On Friday, Russia registered a new single-day record of 27,543 cases of COVID-19. This figure includes the 7,918 positive tests recorded in Moscow.

Russia's COVID-19 case total now stands in excess of 2.21 million.

