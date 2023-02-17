UrduPoint.com

Moscow Urges Kiev Not To Pass Desire To Benefit Off As Fight Against Global Hunger Threat

Faizan Hashmi Published February 17, 2023 | 08:50 PM

Moscow Urges Kiev Not to Pass Desire to Benefit Off as Fight Against Global Hunger Threat

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2023) Russia is advising Ukraine not to pass profit-seeking off as a fight against threat of world hunger, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Friday, commenting on recent statements by Ukrainian officials about extension of the grain deal.

"On the eve of the expiration of the second term of the Black Sea Initiative on March 18 this year, an increase in the number of comments in the media and the replication of the topic of Ukrainian grain exports are noticeable. Two ministers from Kiev, Dmytro Kuleba and Oleksande Kubrakov, were caught distorting facts and speculating in their joint statement. Immediately after the signing of two 'package' interconnected agreements in Istanbul on July 22, 2022, ” the Black Sea Initiative and the Russia-UN Memorandum on the normalization of domestic agricultural exports ” we began responsible and effective implementation of our obligations," the ministry said in a statement.

It noted that the Russian representatives actedstrictly within the agreed rules of procedures and initially approved modalities.

Earlier on Friday, Ukraine's deputy minister of infrastructure, Yuriy Vaskov, said that Kiev expected that negotiations on the extension of the grain deal would begin in a week. He added that he hoped the deal to be extended.

"There is a lot of talk about the alleged reduction and stabilization of global prices for food and fertilizers. However, in reality, wheat remains overpriced. The price for ammonia, which is a key raw material for the production of fertilizers, is at a record high of $1,100 per cubic meter, which is already led not only to a crisis of its affordability, but also to a physical shortage. However, the Ukrainians obviously don't care about this, continuing to block the resumption of the operation of the Tolyatti-Odessa ammonia pipeline, clearly spelled out in the Black Sea initiative, for purely political reasons," the ministry said.

Related Topics

Shortage World Exports Ukraine Russia Istanbul Kiev Price March July Media From Wheat

Recent Stories

Under the patronage of the UAE President, Theyab b ..

Under the patronage of the UAE President, Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends C ..

14 minutes ago
 Two terrorists killed in Karachi Police head offic ..

Two terrorists killed in Karachi Police head office attack: IG

48 minutes ago
 Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium is resurfaced and r ..

Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium is resurfaced and ready to welcome the World

59 minutes ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed inaugurates Al Mesâ€™ ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed inaugurates Al Mesâ€™hab Park

59 minutes ago
 Bodour Al Qasimi receives Nobel Laureate at AUS

Bodour Al Qasimi receives Nobel Laureate at AUS

59 minutes ago
 OPPO Find N2 Flip, Official Smartphone of the UEFA ..

OPPO Find N2 Flip, Official Smartphone of the UEFA Champions League Launched Glo ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.