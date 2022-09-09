Moscow Will Deliver Mirror Response to Visa Restrictions for Russian Diplomats - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2022) Russia's response to inadequate measures against Russian diplomats and participants in international events will be more mirror-like, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

"Of course, if we are talking about completely inadequate behavior towards our diplomats, towards participants in certain international events, then our answers will be more mirror-like, in accordance with the principle of reciprocity, which is the cornerstone of diplomatic relations," Peskov told reporters.

Commenting on the recent decision by the Baltic states to deny entry to Russians, the official said that they have taken an extreme position, and Moscow will respond in a way not to harm Russia's interests.