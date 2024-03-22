Open Menu

MotoGP: World Championship Standings

Published March 22, 2024

MotoGP: World championship standings

Portimao, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2024) World MotoGP championship standings ahead of this weekend's Portuguese Grand Prix:

1. Francesco Bagnaia (ITA) 31pts, 2. Brad Binder (RSA) 29, 3. Jorge Martin (ESP) 28, 4. Marc Marquez (ESP) 18, 5. Enea Bastianini (ITA) 15, 6. Aleix Espargaro (ESP) 15, 7. Alex Marquez (ESP) 13, 8.

Fabio Di Giannantonio (ITA) 9, 9. Pedro Acosta (ESP) 9, 10. Maverick Vinales (ESP) 7, 11. Fabio Quartararo (FRA) 5, 12. Johann Zarco (FRA) 4, 13. Joan Mir (ESP) 3, 14. Marco Bezzecchi (ITA) 2,15. Miguel Oliveira (POR) 1, 16. Alex Rins (ESP) 0, 17. Augusto Fernandez (ESP) 0, 18. Franco Morbidelli (ITA) 0, 19. Takaaki Nakagami (JPN) 0, 20. Luca Marini (ITA) 0, 21. Jack Miller (AUS) 0, 22. Raul Fernandez (ESP) 0

