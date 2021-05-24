UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Multiple Bolivian Government Officials Killed In Minibus Accident In Potosi - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 24th May 2021 | 03:10 AM

Multiple Bolivian Government Officials Killed in Minibus Accident in Potosi - Reports

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2021) Several government officials from the Bolivian Department of Potosi died in a traffic accident on their way back from a regional political meeting of the Movement for Socialism (MAS) party, local media report.

According to the El Potosi newspaper, the minibus in which the officials were traveling fell into a ravine about 150 meters deep (nearly 500 feet) on Saturday, for reasons not immediately clarified, and was totally destroyed.

Four government officials were killed, as well as the driver, while three other passengers survived and are currently hospitalized, according to local media reports.

Police told Radio PIO XII that the minibus was headed from the town of Llallagua in Potosi to the department's capital of the same name. The officials participated in a MAS meeting in Llallagua on Saturday morning.

Potosi Governor Jhonny Mamani said in a statement that a thorough investigation was being launched into the Saturday accident.

Related Topics

Accident Governor Driver Died Traffic Llallagua Potosi Same Media From Government

Recent Stories

Bahrain suspends entry for travellers from &#039;R ..

1 hour ago

Liverpool, Chelsea qualify for CL, Leicester miss ..

2 hours ago

Fujairah Ruler’s Court mourns death of Sheikha S ..

2 hours ago

Ajman Ruler’s Court mourns death of Sheikha Sham ..

2 hours ago

Ras Al Khaimah Ruler’s Court mourns death of She ..

2 hours ago

Regional COVID-19 vaccination site for Chinese na ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.