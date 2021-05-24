Multiple Bolivian Government Officials Killed in Minibus Accident in Potosi - Reports

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2021) Several government officials from the Bolivian Department of Potosi died in a traffic accident on their way back from a regional political meeting of the Movement for Socialism (MAS) party, local media report.

According to the El Potosi newspaper, the minibus in which the officials were traveling fell into a ravine about 150 meters deep (nearly 500 feet) on Saturday, for reasons not immediately clarified, and was totally destroyed.

Four government officials were killed, as well as the driver, while three other passengers survived and are currently hospitalized, according to local media reports.

Police told Radio PIO XII that the minibus was headed from the town of Llallagua in Potosi to the department's capital of the same name. The officials participated in a MAS meeting in Llallagua on Saturday morning.

Potosi Governor Jhonny Mamani said in a statement that a thorough investigation was being launched into the Saturday accident.