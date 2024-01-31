Open Menu

Muscat International Film Festival Kicks Off In March

Muhammad Irfan Published January 31, 2024 | 02:40 PM

Muscat International Film Festival kicks off in March

MUSCAT, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2024) The 11th session of the Muscat International Film Festival will be held from 3rd to 7th March under the slogan 'Renewed Oman'.

According to the Oman news Agency (ONA), the festival will include several competitions in different fields, including the competition for fiction films, documentary films, Omani short fiction films, and Omani documentary films, among others.

The festival will be accompanied by several events, including seminars, workshops and the Festival's Souq (Market), which is a corner for production companies.

