Musk Takeover Of Twitter Sparks Worries, Cheers

Muhammad Irfan Published October 28, 2022 | 09:07 PM

Elon Musk's acquisition of Twitter sparked both concern and celebrations among users Friday, with many expecting radical changes in how the platform regulates comments

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2022 ) :Elon Musk's acquisition of Twitter sparked both concern and celebrations among users Friday, with many expecting radical changes in how the platform regulates comments.

US billionaire Mark Cuban, known for his role on the "Shark Tank" entrepeneur reality show, said sardonically that he was "looking forward to" Musk captaining Twitter.

"He is a ready, fire, aim entrepreneur who will... flex his independence to show everyone who's in charge." Prominent media critic Jeff Jarvis warned that Musk's immediate management sackings at the company presaged a new approach.

"He's not 'cleaning house.' He is purging the company of responsible adults with expertise and experience," Jarvis wrote. "Be careful of your words." Former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev, who exchanged sarcastic tweets over the Ukraine war a week ago, wished Musk "good luck... in overcoming political bias and ideological dictatorship on Twitter." "And quit that Starlink in Ukraine business," he added, referring to the Musk-controlled, satellite-based internet servce now used heavily by Ukrainians.

Activist and write Amy Siskind said Musk could actually dull Twitter's popularity by micromanaging it.

"You are now at whim of a narcissist man child, whose ego is being puffed up by dictators. What could go wrong?" she wrote.

Indian actress Kangana Ranaut, who was banned from Twitter in May 2021 for violating policies against hateful and abusive behavior, urged supporters to lobby for her reinstatement now that Musk is in charge.

Former president Donald Trump, who was also banned from Twitter and has since moved his commentary to Truth Social, the much smaller social media platform he helped create, said Musk's takeover was a good thing.

"I am very happy that Twitter is now in sane hands, and will no longer be run by Radical Left Lunatics and Maniacs that truly hate our country," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

