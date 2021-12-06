Myanmar junta seeks to 'suffocate freedoms' with Suu Kyi jailing: Amnesty

Myanmar's junta is trying to "suffocate freedoms" with its jailing of ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi for sedition and breaching Covid-19 regulations, Amnesty International said Monday

Bangkok, Dec 6 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2021 ) :Myanmar's junta is trying to "suffocate freedoms" with its jailing of ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi for sedition and breaching Covid-19 regulations, Amnesty International said Monday.

"The harsh sentences handed down to Aung San Suu Kyi on these bogus charges are the latest example of the military's determination to eliminate all opposition and suffocate freedoms in Myanmar," the group said in a statement.