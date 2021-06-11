UrduPoint.com
Myanmar Violence Escalating, Creating 'rights Catastrophe': UN

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 11th June 2021 | 02:56 PM

Myanmar violence escalating, creating 'rights catastrophe': UN

The UN rights chief said Friday that violence was escalating across Myanmar, warning that the country had plunged into a "human rights catastrophe" since a February 1 coup

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2021 ) :The UN rights chief said Friday that violence was escalating across Myanmar, warning that the country had plunged into a "human rights catastrophe" since a February 1 coup.

"In just over four months, Myanmar has gone from being a fragile democracy to a human rights catastrophe," Michelle Bachelet said in a statement, saying the military leadership was "singularly responsible" for the crisis.

