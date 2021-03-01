(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st March, 2021) The self-proclaimed Committee Representing Pyidaungsu Hluttaw (CRPH, where Pyidaungsu Hluttaw stands for Myanmar's parliament) has declared the country's military authorities a terrorist organization on Monday in the wake of a bloody crackdown on anti-coup protests the day before.

The CRPH is a group organized by members of Myanmar's government overthrown by the military on February 1 right before they were due to start the inaugural session. The group considers itself the country's legitimately-elected parliamentary authority.

"The 'State Administration Council (SAC)' has been declared as 'Terrorist Group' for its atrocities and acts of terrorism, in contravention of the Counter Terrorism Law, committed against the Republic of the Union of Myanmar and the citizens," the statement read.

The committee listed such atrocities as shooting, beating and arresting peaceful protesters, including students and civil servants who made the decision to join the Civil Disobedience Movement, slamming them as a "declaration of war on unarmed civilians."

Describing the military as "illegitimate putchists," the committee recalled how they overthrew the elected government and kidnapped senior officials, including State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi and President Win Myint.

Mass anti-coup protests have continued in Myanmar since early February. At least 18 people died and over 30 were injured this past Sunday alone during clashes between the police and protesters, according to UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights.