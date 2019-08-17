UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

N. Korea's Kim Supervised 'new Weapon' Test Again: KCNA

Muhammad Irfan 57 seconds ago Sat 17th August 2019 | 12:22 PM

N. Korea's Kim supervised 'new weapon' test again: KCNA

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un once again supervised a "new weapon" launch, state media said Saturday, complicating efforts at denuclearisation ahead of next week's visit to Seoul by the US envoy to Pyongyang

Seoul, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 17th Aug, 2019 ) :North Korean leader Kim Jong Un once again supervised a "new weapon" launch, state media said Saturday, complicating efforts at denuclearisation ahead of next week's visit to Seoul by the US envoy to Pyongyang.

Friday's launch was the North's sixth test in recent weeks as it protests the annual US-South Korea military exercises which Pyongyang considers rehearsals for invasion.

Defence officials in Seoul said Pyongyang fired what appeared to be two short-range ballistic missiles Friday, that flew some 230 kilometres (140 miles) before splashing down in the sea between the Korean peninsula and Japan.

A report by the official Korean Central news Agency said the tests had a "perfect result", which helped "cement bigger confidence in this weapon system".

"Juche shells were fired in the presence of the Supreme Leader," KCNA said.

Pyongyang has routinely expressed anger at the war games, but in the past has avoided carrying out tests while the manoeuvres are taking place.

The KCNA report came after Pyongyang called South Korean President Moon Jae-in "impudent" for hoping to resume inter-Korean talks while continuing military drills with Washington.

Plans to resume working-level talks between the North and Washington appear to have stalled since an impromptu June meeting between leaders of the two countries.

But US President Donald Trump, who has been playing down Pyongyang's tests, said last week that he had received a "very beautiful letter" from Kim.

He also agreed with Kim's opposition to the war games -- albeit for financial rather than military reasons.

Stephen Biegun, the US special envoy for North Korea, will travel to Japan and South Korea next week for talks on denuclearising the North, the Us State Department said Friday

Related Topics

Washington Visit Trump Pyongyang Seoul Japan South Korea North Korea Kim Jong June Media From Weapon Opposition

Recent Stories

Beloved baby dugong 'Mariam' dies in Thailand with ..

1 minute ago

Race to remember Berlin Wall victims, 30 years on

55 seconds ago

Venezuela threatens early elections to pressure op ..

57 seconds ago

Moscow set for fresh protests after month of ralli ..

1 minute ago

Greenland isn't for sale but it is increasingly va ..

1 minute ago

Fiji PM labels Australia PM 'very insulting' after ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.