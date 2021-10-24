UrduPoint.com

Namibia's Decision To Suspend Sputnik V Over HIV Risks Unscientific - Developer

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Sun 24th October 2021 | 12:10 AM

Namibia's Decision to Suspend Sputnik V Over HIV Risks Unscientific - Developer

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th October, 2021) The decision of the Namibian Health Ministry to suspend administering Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine in the country over alleged threat to HIV at-risk groups is not based on any scientific research, the vaccine's producer, Russia's Gamaleya Institute, told Sputnik on Saturday.

Namibia announced its decision to stop using the vaccine earlier in the day. However, those who have already received the first Sputnik V shot will still be able to finish the vaccination course, Gamaleya confirmed, citing the African country's health ministry.

"The decision of the Ministry of Health and Social Welfare of Namibia regarding the use of Sputnik V in the country refers to the statement of the South African regulator made earlier and is not based on any scientific facts or studies," Gamaleya said.

Sputnik V remains one of the world's safest and most effective vaccines against COVID-19, the developer stressed.

"There is no scientific or clinical data that wild-type adenoviruses or replication incompetent adenoviral vectors are somehow linked to the increased risk of HIV contraction among vulnerable groups. Such incorrect statements, which have been proven wrong before, are linked to unsuccessful clinical trials of an HIV vaccine by another producer, which turned out to be ineffective," the developer noted.

Adenoviruses, including Ad-5, the adenovirus used in Sputnik V, are some of the most common causes of mild colds in the population, and there is no evidence that common cold or conjunctivitis increase the risk of HIV spread among at-risk populations, Gamaleya said.

The South African Health Products Regulatory Authority is now in the process of reviewing the Russian-made vaccine and all requested information about its safety for those with HIV or at risk of contracting HIV will be provided to the regulator.

Related Topics

World Russia Namibia All

Recent Stories

Tributes paid to prophet Muhammad (PBUH) at Consul ..

Tributes paid to prophet Muhammad (PBUH) at Consulate seminar

50 minutes ago
 Pakistan Denies Reports of Preparing to Sign Airsp ..

Pakistan Denies Reports of Preparing to Sign Airspace Agreement With US

50 minutes ago
 Wild time at track worlds as Dutch claim Madison t ..

Wild time at track worlds as Dutch claim Madison treble

50 minutes ago
 Assange's Extradition Incomprehensible After Revel ..

Assange's Extradition Incomprehensible After Revelations CIA Plotted to Kill Him ..

50 minutes ago
 ASAS Real Estate launches sales of the industrial ..

ASAS Real Estate launches sales of the industrial &quot;Al Qasimia City&quot; la ..

2 hours ago
 Brazil seeks investments in space sector, says Bra ..

Brazil seeks investments in space sector, says Brazilian Science Minister

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.