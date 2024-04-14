Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2024) Napoli's slim chances of Champions League football were dealt another blow on Sunday after a 2-2 home draw in their Serie A match with struggling Frosinone.

Walid Cheddira's first brace in Italy's top flight earned a point for Frosinone in Naples.

It left ailing Italian champions Napoli in eighth with six games remaining, six points behind fifth-placed Roma who can extend their advantage when they face Udinese later on Sunday.

Italian clubs' strong performances in European football mean a top-five finish in Serie A is almost certain to gain a spot in the Champions League.

Francesco Calzona's Napoli are increasingly unlikely to be among that group, and were booed off the pitch at a sparsely-populated and roasting hot Stadio Diego Armando Maradona.

"We didn't manage the game well enough when we went ahead. I asked for them to keep it simple because with this heat it was very difficult," said Calzona.

"We've conceded too many goals this season... we allowed the game to stay open and that's what worries me the most. I don't understand why we don't seem to perceive danger."

Napoli looked set for sixth place when Victor Osimhen diverted home Khvicha Kvaratskhelia's mishit shot in the 63rd minute.

Instead Cheddira, who had previously levelled Matteo Politano's stunning early opener after the away side were gifted possession by Napoli goalkeeper Alex Meret, headed home his second 10 minutes after Osimhen's strike.

Frosinone stay just inside the bottom three and level on 27 points with 17th-placed Verona, who are outside the relegation zone on goal difference and face Atalanta on Monday.

Eusebio Di Francesco's team deserved the draw from an eventful game in which Meret initially looked to be the hero after he saved Matias Soule's penalty on the half-hour mark.

Frosinone have only won one league match since late November but successive draws with Genoa, fourth-placed Bologna and now Napoli have boosted their hopes of staying up.

"We know that we have to give everything, fight for every ball, because points are at a premium in our final matches... we deserve to stay up," said Cheddira.

"I'm very happy for the point and above all for the team."

Later Inter Milan host Cagliari at the San Siro, where a win will guarantee an opportunity to seal their 20th league title in the Milan derby on Monday week.

Inter are a whopping 14 points ahead of closest challengers AC Milan, who are at Sassuolo on Sunday.

Beating Cagliari will ensure the derby will be a chance for Inter to claim the Scudetto regardless of how Milan do in their match.