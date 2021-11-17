NASA Chief Says Spoke With Rogozin to Express Dismay Over Danger Astronauts Face on ISS

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2021) NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said that he held a telephone conversation with Roscosmos CEO Dmitry Rogozin to express concern over the danger astronauts and cosmonauts encounter on the International Space Station (ISS).

"Spoke with Roscosmos DG expressing dismay over the danger our astronauts and cosmonauts continue to face on the International Space Station," Nelson said on Tuesday. "It's critical that we ensure the safety of our people and assets in space - now and into the future."