Open Menu

NASA Delaying ISS Crew 7 Takeoff By Two Days For Early Comsat Launch - Officials

Sumaira FH Published July 26, 2023 | 02:00 AM

NASA Delaying ISS Crew 7 Takeoff by Two Days For Early Comsat Launch - Officials

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2023) NASA and SpaceX are delaying the launch of the next crew to the International Space Station (ISS) in a dragon spacecraft by two days until August 17 because of the need to reconfigure its launch pad after an earlier unmanned liftoff with a heavy booster, senior agency officials told a press conference on Tuesday.

"We are going to adjust the launch date a few days to the right," NASA Commercial Crew Program Manager Steve Stitch told reporters. "We will adjust the launch date to turn the pad around after our Falcon 9 Heavy Launch Vehicle."

The previous scheduled launch date announced by NASA was August 15.

The Falcon 9 Heavy will be carrying the EchoStar Jupiter 3 communications satellite into orbit.

The Falcon 9 heavy booster, also built by SpaceX, is scheduled to launch an Echo Star mission into orbit on Wednesday, July 26 off Launch Pad 39A at Kennedy Space Center at Cape Canaveral in the US state of Florida. It is the same launch pad that the ISS SpaceX Dragon manned mission to the ISS will take off from.

The SpaceX Crew 7 mission carrying Russian, Japanese and European members is now scheduled to dock at the ISS at 2:45 am Eastern Daylight Time (EDT) on Friday morning, Stitch added.

Related Topics

Russia Vehicle Same Florida SpaceX July August From

Recent Stories

UAE stands in solidarity with Tunisia and offers c ..

UAE stands in solidarity with Tunisia and offers condolences over victims of wil ..

2 hours ago
 UAE stands in solidarity with Greece over wildfire ..

UAE stands in solidarity with Greece over wildfires

2 hours ago
 Shakhboot bin Nahyan addresses UAE’s pioneering ..

Shakhboot bin Nahyan addresses UAE’s pioneering approach to food security and ..

3 hours ago
 Two children drowned in water pond in Hyderabad

Two children drowned in water pond in Hyderabad

3 hours ago
 Attackers of worshipers "worse than infidels," say ..

Attackers of worshipers "worse than infidels," say analysts as suicide bomber hi ..

3 hours ago
 Private hospitals' inclusion in FGE scheme propose ..

Private hospitals' inclusion in FGE scheme proposed

3 hours ago
Nahyan bin Mubarak attends Liwa Date Festival

Nahyan bin Mubarak attends Liwa Date Festival

3 hours ago
 Three US Marines Assigned at Camp Lejeune, North C ..

Three US Marines Assigned at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina Found Dead - Reports

3 hours ago
 Minister for Finance Senator Ishaq Dar says Nawaz ..

Minister for Finance Senator Ishaq Dar says Nawaz to return soon as polls schedu ..

3 hours ago
 US Has Not Heard Back From N. Korea Regarding Defe ..

US Has Not Heard Back From N. Korea Regarding Defected Private Travis King - Pen ..

3 hours ago
 US Flowing Security Aid to Ukraine at 'Incredibly ..

US Flowing Security Aid to Ukraine at 'Incredibly Rapid Pace' - Pentagon

3 hours ago
 Estonia May Deploy Up to 5 Soldiers to EU Military ..

Estonia May Deploy Up to 5 Soldiers to EU Military Mission in Niger - Defense Mi ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World