National Guard Minister Receives Russian Deputy Prime Minister And Minister Of Industry
Umer Jamshaid Published February 07, 2024 | 01:10 PM
Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2024) Minister of the National Guard Prince Abdullah bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz received Russian Federation Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov and the accompanying delegation.
During the meeting, which was in Riyadh on the sidelines of the World Defense Show 2024, aspects of cooperation between the two sides were discussed.
