NATO Accession By Finland, Sweden Poses No Threat But Will Cause Russia's Reaction - Putin

Faizan Hashmi Published May 16, 2022 | 05:37 PM

Russia has no problems with Finland and Sweden that are willing to join NATO, their accession to the alliance poses no threat but will trigger Moscow's response reaction, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th May, 2022)

"As for the (NATO) expansion, including through the new members of the allianceFinland, SwedenRussia ... has no problems with these states, and therefore, in this sense, the expansion through these countries does not create any immediate threat for Russia, but the expansion of military infrastructure into this territory will certainly provoke our response," Putin told the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) summit in Moscow.

