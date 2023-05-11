UrduPoint.com

NATO Directly Involved In Armed Conflict On Side Of Ukraine - Kremlin Spokesman

Umer Jamshaid Published May 11, 2023 | 03:20 AM

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2023) NATO is directly involved in the armed conflict in Ukraine on the side of Kiev, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"It was hard to imagine that NATO members, the United States, European countries, will first indirectly, and then directly get involved in this conflict. NATO is now an actual participant in this conflict, on the side of Ukraine. And you yourself know about the large supply of weapons, ammunition, military materials, financial resources... first ordinary missiles, then more powerful ones, with a longer range," Peskov said in an interview with the ATV channel from Republika Srpska, Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Russia earlier sent a note to NATO because of arms supply to Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said any cargo that contains weapons for Ukraine will become a legitimate target for Russia.

Russia has been conducting a special military operation in Ukraine since February 24, 2022. Russian President Vladimir Putin has said the operation aims to "protect people subjected to genocide by the Kiev regime for eight years." According to the president, the ultimate goal of the operation is to liberate Donbas and create conditions that guarantee Russia's security.

