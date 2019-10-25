UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NATO Does Not See Sochi Memorandum On Syria As Long-Term Political Solution - Berlin

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 25th October 2019 | 07:11 PM

NATO Does Not See Sochi Memorandum on Syria as Long-Term Political Solution - Berlin

NATO does not consider the Sochi memorandum on Syria, reached by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Russian President Vladimir Putin to de-escalate the Turkish offensive in northern Syria, as a long-term political solution, the German Defense Ministry said on Friday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2019) NATO does not consider the Sochi memorandum on Syria, reached by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Russian President Vladimir Putin to de-escalate the Turkish offensive in northern Syria, as a long-term political solution, the German Defense Ministry said on Friday.

On Thursday, the NATO member countries' defense ministers discussed a wide range of issues, including the situation in northeast Syria, at a meeting in Brussels.

"They agreed that the Sochi memorandum is not a long-term political solution and stressed the possibility of an international solution, reached with the involvement of the international community," a spokesperson for the ministry said.

When asked about NATO's reaction to German Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer's proposal on international troops in the safe zone in northern Syria, the spokesperson redirected the question to the alliance.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said after the meeting that no calls had been made to send NATO troops to northern Syria to try to ease tensions there.

On October 22, Russia and Turkey signed the Sochi agreement on northeast Syria. Under the deal, Russian military police and Syrian border guards are facilitating the withdrawal of Kurdish militia, which Ankara views as a terrorist group, from the 18-mile safe-zone on the Syria-Turkish border.

Related Topics

Terrorist NATO Police Syria Russia Turkey German Brussels Vladimir Putin Sochi Ankara Alliance Turkish Lira Tayyip Erdogan October Border From Agreement

Recent Stories

Chief Minister condoles with Foreign Minister on h ..

2 minutes ago

Commissioner Hyderabad emphasizes adequate arrange ..

2 minutes ago

Kashmir solidarity rallies carry out across GB

2 minutes ago

Vice Chancellor Sindh University terms teaching an ..

2 minutes ago

Indian ban on Malaysian palm oil opens a window fo ..

7 minutes ago

US Won't Commit Ground Troops to Berlin-Proposed S ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.