NATO Leaders To Meet For Brussels Summit June 14
Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 22nd April 2021 | 01:06 PM
Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2021 ) :NATO leaders will meet in Brussels on June 14 for a summit to discuss updating the alliance's strategy to deal with key challenges including Russia and China, Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said Thursday.
"This is a unique opportunity to reinforce NATO as the enduring embodiment of the bond between Europe and North America," Stoltenberg said in a statement, with US President Joe Biden expected to attend on his first official visit to Europe.