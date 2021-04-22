NATO leaders to meet for Brussels summit June 14

NATO leaders will meet in Brussels on June 14 for a summit to discuss updating the alliance's strategy to deal with key challenges including Russia and China, Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said Thursday

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2021 ) :NATO leaders will meet in Brussels on June 14 for a summit to discuss updating the alliance's strategy to deal with key challenges including Russia and China, Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said Thursday.

"This is a unique opportunity to reinforce NATO as the enduring embodiment of the bond between Europe and North America," Stoltenberg said in a statement, with US President Joe Biden expected to attend on his first official visit to Europe.