NATO Not Planning To Deploy Combat Troops In Ukraine - Stoltenberg

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 28, 2022 | 08:05 PM

NATO is not planning to deploy combat troops in Ukraine, Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Friday

"We are not planning to deploy NATO combat troops to Ukraine, that's correct," Stoltenberg said at an event on 'NATO's response to renewed tensions in Europe.

The secretary general also said that there are "some differences" inside NATO on "what kind of support we should provide to" Ukraine as "some allies" are not ready to provide military equipment.

