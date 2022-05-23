UrduPoint.com

NATO Plans To Supply Weapons To Moldova Raise Questions In Russia - Moscow

Faizan Hashmi Published May 23, 2022 | 02:50 PM

NATO's intention to supply weapons to Moldova raises questions in Moscow, Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko said on monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd May, 2022) NATO's intention to supply weapons to Moldova raises questions in Moscow, Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko said on monday.

Earlier, UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said in an interview with Telegraph that the UK and other NATO countries were discussing the possibility of supplying weapons to Moldova to protect the country from the alleged "threat of invasion" from Russia.

"We are surprised not so much by the UK's statement as by the possible reaction of Chisinau, but we will follow it. Because the constitution of Moldova clearly spells out its neutral non-aligned status, and the supply of weapons there, and weapons from a NATO member state, of course, raises questions," Rudenko said.

