NATO Ready To Discuss Situation Around Ukraine With Russia - Secretary General
Thu 25th November 2021 | 07:08 PM
BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2021) NATO is ready to discuss with Russia the situation around Ukraine, including within the framework of the Russia-NATO Council, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said at a joint press conference with Polish President Andrzej Duda in Brussels.
"We believe in dialog with Russia... we are ready to meet with Russia to sit down in the NATO-Russia Council to discuss with them difficult issues including the situation around Ukraine," he said.
Earlier, Stoltenberg has repeatedly stated that the alliance was concerned about the "build-up of Russia's military power" on the border with Ukraine.