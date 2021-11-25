UrduPoint.com

NATO Ready To Discuss Situation Around Ukraine With Russia - Secretary General

NATO is ready to discuss with Russia the situation around Ukraine, including within the framework of the Russia-NATO Council, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said at a joint press conference with Polish President Andrzej Duda in Brussels

"We believe in dialog with Russia... we are ready to meet with Russia to sit down in the NATO-Russia Council to discuss with them difficult issues including the situation around Ukraine," he said.

Earlier, Stoltenberg has repeatedly stated that the alliance was concerned about the "build-up of Russia's military power" on the border with Ukraine.

