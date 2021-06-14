NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on Monday expressed the alliance's readiness to engage with Beijing but said that China's military growth and rising influence challenged the interaction

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2021) NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on Monday expressed the alliance's readiness to engage with Beijing but said that China's military growth and rising influence challenged the interaction.

"We will also address China.

There are, of course, opportunities, and we need to engage with China on issues like climate change, arms control, but China's military build up, growing influence, and coercive behavior also poses some challenges to our security and we need to address them together as an alliance," Stoltenberg said in a doorstep statement ahead of a NATO summit in Brussels.