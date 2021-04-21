UrduPoint.com
NATO To Discuss With Czech Foreign Minister State Of Prague-Moscow Relations - Official

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 21st April 2021 | 12:10 AM

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2021) The Czech ambassador to NATO on Tuesday informed the allies about the expulsion of 20 Czech diplomats from Russia, the allies are planning to discuss relations between the Czech Republic and Russia with the Czech Foreign Minister this week, a NATO official told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"The Czech ambassador briefed the North Atlantic Council today on Russia's expulsion of 20 Czech diplomats, following the announcement by the Czech Republic to expel 18 Russian embassy staff, based on reasonable suspicion about the involvement of Russian military intelligence agents in the 2014 explosion of an ammunition depot in the town of Vrbětice, resulting in the death of two Czech nationals. Allies will consult on the situation with the Czech foreign minister later this week. NATO Allies stand in solidarity over Russia's dangerous pattern of destabilizing behaviour," he said.

