NATO's Stoltenberg Discusses Latest Developments With Ukraine's Zelenskyy By Phone

Published January 19, 2022 | 08:19 PM

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said Wednesday that in a phone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy he expressed NATO's support for Ukraine and urged Russia to "de-escalate immediately," adding that the alliance will not retreat from its core principles

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2022) NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said Wednesday that in a phone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy he expressed NATO's support for Ukraine and urged Russia to "de-escalate immediately," adding that the alliance will not retreat from its core principles.

"Spoke to President @ZelenskyyUa to express #NATO's strong support to #Ukraine in face of #Russia threat. Allies call on Russia to de-escalate immediately. We're ready to engage in further dialogue w/Russia but won't compromise on key principles," Stoltenberg wrote on Twitter.

Earlier in the day, Zelenskyy tweeted that during the phone call with Stoltenberg, the officials discussed diplomatic efforts required for stability in Europe, and Ukraine's possible participation in a summit of the alliance planned for June.

Also on Wednesday, US State Department spokesman Ned price said that at a meeting, Secretary of State Antony Blinken and the Ukrainian president talked about American and international security assistance to Kiev and stressed the necessity of "Ukrainian unity in the face of the Russian threat."

Western countries and Ukraine have accused Russia of massing troops and military equipment on its territory near the Ukrainian border, which Kiev perceives as preparations for invasion. However, Moscow dismisses the allegation, and Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov reiterated on Wednesday that the country does not intend to invade Ukraine and is not taking any actions to undermine its security. Russia argued that it has the right to move troops within its territory.

