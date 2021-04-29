UrduPoint.com
Navalny's Regional Offices Dissolved - Navalny's Ally

Faizan Hashmi 15 minutes ago Thu 29th April 2021 | 01:28 PM

Leonid Volkov, an employee of Russian jailed opposition activist Alexey Navalny's Anti-Corruption Foundation (FBK, recognized as a foreign agent in Russia), announced on Thursday that Navalny's regional campaign offices will be dissolved due to the risk of facing charges under the criminal article on extremism

"It is impossible to maintain the operation of the network of Navalny's offices in the current mode, since it will be immediately interpreted to fall under the extremism article and will entail criminal sentences for all employees of the offices, those cooperating with them and those providing assistance. Rebranding will not help, we cannot even pretend it is some other organization. Unfortunately, it is impossible to work in such conditions. We officially dissolve the network of Navalny's offices," Volkov said in a caption to a video on his YouTube channel.

