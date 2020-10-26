UrduPoint.com
Nave Andromeda Crew Safe, Seven Stowaways Detained - UK Defense Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 25 seconds ago Mon 26th October 2020 | 02:30 AM

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2020) Seven people have been detained as the UK Armed Forces took control of the Nave Andromeda oil taker that was stopped by a group of stowaways off the coast of the Isle of Wight, the UK Ministry of Defense said.

"Armed forces have gained control of the ship and seven individuals have been detained. Police investigations will now continue. Initial reports confirm the crew are safe and well," the ministry wrote on Twitter late on Sunday.

UK Defence Secretary Ben Wallace confirmed the safety of the people involved in the Nave Andromeda incident.

"I commend the hard work of the Armed Forces and police to protect lives and secure the ship.

In dark skies, and worsening weather, we should all be grateful for our brave personnel. People are safe tonight thanks to their efforts," Wallace said as quoted by the UK Ministry of Defense on Twitter.

According to the Isle of Wight Radio, the Liberian registered vessel left Lagos in Nigeria on October 6 and was supposed to dock in Southampton on Sunday morning. However, seven stowaways on board the Nave Andromeda had become violent towards the crew, voicing threats after the crew tried to detain them.

