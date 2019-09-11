UrduPoint.com
Nearly 5,000 Evacuees Registered In Bahamas Capital Of Nassau Need Water, Food - UN

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 11th September 2019 | 01:20 AM

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th September, 2019) Some 4,800 evacuees in Nassau have managed to reach the Bahamian capital of Nassau, about 100 miles south of Grand Bahama and Abaco Islands, which suffered the brunt of Hurricane Dorian, UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric told reporters on Tuesday.

"The [Bahamian] government has registered approximately 4,800 evacuees in Nassau, 1,600 of these evacuees are in shelters and receiving assistance," Dujarric said. "For now, our humanitarian colleagues say that water, sanitation, health and food are priority needs as well as debris clearance on roads to increase access to the impacted areas.

"

The UN and humanitarian organizations continue to conduct missions on Abaco Islands and Grand Bahama to assist needs in support of national authorities while delivering assistance to various locations.

Abaco and Grand Bahama islands took a direct hit from Dorian, which left an estimated 70,000 people homeless.

The official death toll from the hurricane, which struck the Abco islands and Grand Bahama as a Category 5 storm earlier this month, rose to 50 on Tuesday - 42 on Abaco and 8 on Grand Bahama.

But some reports say the final toll could be more than 3,000 dead.

